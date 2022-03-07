BUSKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old holiday wreaths that were used to honor fallen soldiers and veterans are now being naturally recycled by hungry rescued farm animals.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling, an American owned, veteran operated franchise out of Niskayuna, donated their efforts to deliver thousands of wreaths to some very happy goats and sheep at HeartsHerd Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Center in Rensselaer County.

The 7,000 holiday wreaths that were donated by Wreaths Across America need to be removed every spring. They are like candy for the sheep and goats on the farm who began munching on them as soon as they were delivered.