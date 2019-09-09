Holiday trees wanted for NY State Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is seeking two New York State spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol this holiday season.

One of the trees will be located on East Capitol Park and the other on the south side of the Capitol near the Plaza skating rink.

OGS says trees will be removed at no cost to the property owner in mid-November. The tree will be lit as part of New York State’s tree lighting and fireworks event in December at the Empire State Plaza.

Trees should be a spruce between 35 and 55 feet tall, easily accessible on the property, and clear of power lines. Officials say close proximity to the Capital Region is ideal.

If you have a tree you would like to be considered, please contact Kevin Ciampi at OGS by calling (518) 474-8860 or emailing Kevin.Ciampi@ogs.ny.gov and include your name, address where the tree is located, and a contact phone number. If a photo of the tree is available, please include it.