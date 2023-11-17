ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the holiday season gets underway, many cities, towns and villages are preparing to light their holiday trees. Here’s where and when you can find different tree lighting ceremonies around the Capital Region.

The two holiday trees at the Empire State Plaza and East Capitol Park will be lit during the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration on Sunday, December 3 from noon to 8 p.m. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, ice-skating performances, and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting and fireworks will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The City of Albany will also have its tree lighting in Academy Park on Friday, December 1 at 5p.m. The lighting includes live music, holiday crafts and free refreshments.

Altamont

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. in the Biergarten. The tree will be lit as the crowd sings carols.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam is hosting its annual tree lighting festival on Friday, November 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge. The event includes caroling, music, horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, Santa, and more.

Ballston Spa

Ballston Spa has set its annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting for Friday, December 1. The parade steps off at 6:3 p.m. on Milton Avenue. The tree lighting takes place after in Wiswall Park.

Bethlehem

The Town of Bethlehem will have its annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2 at the Delmar Four Corners at 6 p.m. The lighting includes hot chocolate and cookies.

Cohoes

The City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony will be on Saturday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Silliman Park. The event is free and includes music, gifts, and a visit from Santa.

Colonie

Colonie Center is hosting a tree lighting during Santa’s arrival on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Center Court.

Glens Falls

The City of Glens Falls it lighting its tree in City Park on Friday, December 1 at 6:15 p.m. The tree lighting includes Santa, Rudolph, Clarice, and Mayor Bill Collins.

Gloversville

The City of Gloversville will have its Gloversville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m. The tree lighting will take place after the parade in Wandel Park and features cookies, hot chocolate, music and Santa.

Greenfield

The Town of Greenfield is holding its annual tree lighting on December 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Community Center. The event features hot chocolate, cookies and Santa.

Guilderland

Stuyvesant Plaza is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 18 at 6 p.m. outside Jean Paul Spa & Salons. Guests can enjoy caroling by acapella groups, hot cocoa, and free hand warmers.

Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield is holding its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 1 at 6 p.m. at Park Square. Those planning to attend should bring non-perishable food items.

Rotterdam

The Town of Rotterdam is holding its Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1100 Sunrise Boulevard with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. The event includes pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and wagon rides.

Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs tree lighting is set for Thursday, November 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Broadway. The tree lighting marks the start of the Victorian Streetwalk.

Stephentown

Stephentown will be having its Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting on November 25 at 5:30 p.m. The parade foes through Stephentown for the lighting at Veterans Park.

Watervliet

The City of Watervliet has its Holiday Tree Lighting event set for Saturday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park. The event includes wagon rides, Santa, music, refreshments and more.