ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The day after Thanksgiving officially marks the start of the holiday season. As people start going shopping, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees.

Here’s where and when you can find different tree lighting ceremonies around the Capital Region.

Albany

The two holiday trees at the Empire State Plaza and East Capitol Park will be lit during the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration on December 4 from noon to 8 p.m. The free event will feature live music, ice-skating performances, and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting and fireworks will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam is hosting its annual tree lighting festival on November 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge.

Ballston Spa

The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on December 2 on Milton Avenue.

Bethlehem

The Town of Bethlehem will have its tree lighting at the Delmar Four Corners at 4:45 p.m.

Cohoes

The City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony will be on November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Silliman Park. The event is free and will offer music, gifts, and a visit from Santa.

Colonie

The Town of Colonie is holding its annual holiday tree lighting on November 27 at 4 p.m. in Loudon Green Park.

Glens Falls

The City of Glens Falls is set to have its tree lighting during the annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt festival in City Park on December 2 at 6:15 p.m.

Gloversville

The City of Gloversville will have its Gloversville Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. followed by its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Wandel Park.

Greenfield

The Town of Greenfield is holding its annual tree lighting on December 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Community Center.

Rotterdam

The Town of Rotterdam is holding its Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1100 Sunrise Boulevard.

Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs tree lighting is set for December 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Broadway. The tree lighting marks the start of the Victorian Streetwalk.

Stephentown

Stephentown will be having its Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting on November 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Warrensburg

The Town of Warrensburg will be holding its tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand.

Waterford

The Town of Waterford Christmas Parade set for November 26 at 6 p.m. on Broad Street will feature a tree lighting with Santa afterwards.

Watervliet

The City of Watervliet has its Holiday Tree Lighting event set for November 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Wilton

The Town of Wilton will have its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Gavin Park on December 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Pittsfield, Mass.

The City of Pittsfield will light the tree at Park Square on December 2 at 6 p.m.