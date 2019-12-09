Holiday ornaments at local boutique

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With almost two weeks until Christmas, for those still searching for a gift, there’s a spot in Clifton Park with everything you need.

Wit’s End, a women owned and operated high end antique store, offers everything from sweets to silver. NEWS10 ABC’s Ben Ryan got a closer look at their holiday ornaments.

“We have thousands and thousands of ornaments here. We have ornaments for your teacher, your doctor, your hairdresser, baby themed ornaments,” owner Susan Hoffman said. “How about some coffee? Or something for a new driver. We go to our vendors and we tell him what people are asking for and try to get them to make it, and a lot of times we’ve been successful.”

Wit’s End is located right off Exit 9 on the Northway and is open seven days a week.