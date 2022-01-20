Holiday Lights in the Park gift presentation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Athletic League announced this season’s Holiday Lights in the Park raffle winners as they presented checks to this year’s “Charities of Choice.”

The charities include the American Red Cross, Albany Fund for Education, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the South End Children’s Café, and Hoods House of Hoops. Raffle winners took home a range of prizes, including gift certificates to Dunkin’ and Glennpeter Jewelers.

After 25 years, this was the last season the holiday light show will take place in Washington Park. PAL and the city are looking for a new location that can better handle the large crowds and traffic. Organizers are hoping to make an announcement on the new spot by the spring.