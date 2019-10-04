Hold on flavored vape ban gives shops time to clear inventory

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The vaping ban put on hold means local shops can keep selling flavored e-juice –at least for now.

Instead of clearing the shelves, Fred Leonardi is stocking them.

“We were just gonna start packing up the product and have it put in our warehouse and hope for the best,” he said.

Enforcement of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ban on flavored e-cigs was supposed to begin Friday, but a stay issued by the State Supreme Court allows vape shops like Smoke Signals to continue selling until the Vapor Technology Association’s challenge can be heard in court.

That leaves all the fruity flavors on the shelves for customers who had been scrambling.

“All week long they’ve been coming in worried about where they’re gonna get product and worried about having to go back to tobacco,” said Leonardi.

He says the basis for the ban—a sudden rash of vaping related illness and deaths—is misguided as many of the patients say they were vaping knock-off THC products thickened with vitamin E acetate.

“I find it hard to believe that people have been vaping for that many years and there’s been no reported cases then all the sudden, boom, they start popping up,” said Leonardi.

The governor says the sweet flavors are enticing to kids, but Leonardi says the ban goes overboard in invoking laws on adults when flavored tobacco and cigars are still legal.

“It’s ridiculous to think that an adult’s palette doesn’t like fruit flavors,” said Leonardi.

Many shop owners across the state had said they’d go under as a result of the ban. Leonardi runs a full fledged smoke shop, so he says he would get by, but with tens of thousands of dollars in vape juice in inventory, the future of his business is uncertain.

“If the bans go in effect we would definitely take a loss,” he said.

Flavored juices make up about 30 percent of the revenue at Smoke Signals. They’ll continue to run a 50 percent off sale on their house vape juice to try to clear their inventory.