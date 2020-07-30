Hoffman Car Wash to launch ‘Practice Kindness’ campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the American Red Cross faces a massive drop in blood and platelet donations, Hoffman Car Wash is stepping up to help with their community Practice Kindness campaign.

The campaign runs from August 1 through August 31. It invites new and returning blood donors to “roll up a sleeve to help patients in need.” As a way to thank those who donate, Hoffman will gift a free car wash in the counties of Albany, Broome, Columbia, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Ulster and Warren.

Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a drop in donations, and as hospitals welcome more elective surgeries, the need is great.

Platelet donations could also help in the fight against the virus as health experts work to find a treatment.

