ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 6, the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site will be hosting the annual Twelfth Night Celebration, “Salutations of the Season”. From 4 to 7 p.m., the site will host an open house with 18th-century holiday fare, live music, and more!

Admission for the event is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $2 for children (12 and under), and $5 for Friends members. There will also be an event running concurrently across the river at the Crailo State Historic Site, where there will be hearthside cooking, live music, re-enactors, and more. A combination ticket for both historic houses is available. For more information about the events, click here.

