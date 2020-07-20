Historic Saratoga Spa State Park Bathhouse reopens after 85 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spa City officials cut the ribbon for the reopening of the Saratoga Spa State Park Bathhouse Monday morning.
It’s called “The Roosevelt II.” Historically, it was converted into a hospital for veterans, and then into office and storage place, until its doors were shut and it sat unused for years.
Governor Cuomo’s office announced last year that several million dollars would be allocated to revitalizing the landmark. Officials are ecstatic that the community will get to enjoy it once again.
“85 years ago this facility opened,” Commissioner of New York State Parks, Erik Kulleseid said, “and then after decades of disuse, it’s now open again and ready to regain its mission of health and wellness.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs delays reopening, cites influx of visitors
- Pair of bills in NYS legislature would repeal healthcare facilities’ protections from liability
- The city of Hudson Mayor sees a bright future for the city
- Pennsylvania lawmakers look to protect farmers through funding to combat spotted lanternfly
- Local grocery store closes for a day after customer conflicts over masks, verbal abuse toward staff