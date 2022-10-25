ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cherry Hill Museum is offering a teen guide training program for students in grades 9 through 12 in Albany. The after-school program will take place from November until June 2023.

The program allows students to earn up to 65 hours of volunteer service training, learn public speaking skills and local history as well as paid employment as a museum tour guide for five weeks through Albany’s LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program July & August 2023.

The after-school program takes place on Thursdays starting in November from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students must be in grades 9 through 12 in Albany. If interested, fill out the interest form. For questions contact shawna@historiccherryhill.org or lareina@historiccherryhill.org.