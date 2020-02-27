Historic building transformed into innovative hub for business

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An historic building in the heart of downtown Cohoes has been reimagined and renovated into new apartments.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for 95 Remsen Street.

The building once held traditional medical offices and other spaces. It’s now home to a dance studio, a restaurant, and micro apartments.

The $1 million project was funded in part by a grant from the Restore New York Communities initiative.

