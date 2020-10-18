Historic Albany theatre gears up to reopen their doors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity starting Oct. 23. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the big announcement on Saturday. Kevin Parisi co-owner of Madison Theatre in Albany is excited to bring his moviegoers back.

“We’re excited that it happened now, it’s better late than never,” says Kevin. He was ready to reopen his doors back in June. “We’ve been ready to go filtration, separation sanitation and masks for a long time so we’re excited,” says Kevin. The Box Office Restaurant is attached to Madison Theatre. Since the pandemic hit, take-out dinners is what kept them in business.

“We are exceptionally pleased that Governor Cuomo has allowed for movie theaters in New York State to begin to reopen. As theaters have demonstrated in 48 states so far, the moviegoing experience can be enjoyed safely with strict guidelines and protocols in place for health and safety under our industry’s CinemaSafe plan. As parts of the state reopen theaters starting this Friday, it is our hope that theaters in New York City follow suit shortly thereafter. We look forward to seeing moviegoers return to the big screen here in the Empire State next week.” The National Association of Theater Owner of New York State

“It’s a big step of getting New York reopened and frankly for getting our entire industry rebooted,” says Joseph Masher CEO of Bow Tie Cinemas and President of National Association of Theater Owners of New York State. Masher says the industry has lost hundreds of millions of dollars. “10,000 people in New York State are out of work in the movie theater industry. Hopefully we’ll get a bunch of them back to work ASAP,” says Masher.

Friday couldn’t come sooner for Kevin and the staff at Madison Theatre. “We’re excited. I don’t know how much sleep we’ll get but it’ll be a fun week trying to plan. We plan on showing movies on Friday. We have some calls with our bookers, we’re trying to figure out our programs, but I would antiquate by Tuesday latest, we’ll have a schedule out and plan on coming here Friday to watch a movie,” says Parisi. To learn more about movie theater reopening protocols click here.