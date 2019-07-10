Hillside View seniors say they’re scared to come outside

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seniors at Hillside View apartments are fed up with kids in the area.

The seniors claim that kids throw rocks, call them names, and ride their bikes through the property.

In a statement released to NEWS10 ABC, building management stated: “We take resident concerns seriously. In the past year, we have invested in new security cameras, full-time weekend security patrols, and electronic key fob entry.”

Residents say those improvements have not made a difference, and have reached out to the city for help.