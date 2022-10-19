ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.

The Appalachian Trail Conservatory website informs hikers about the Appalachian Trail and what they do to protect it. Other information such as trail updates, tips for hikers and how to get involved are also located on the website.