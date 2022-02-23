SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to eat in Schenectady, you have over 250 options. These are the best restaurants in the city, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Malcolm’s

Malcolm’s serves American food and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 5 out of 5 (52 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 617 Union Street

You can view the menu on the Malcolm’s website.

9. Katie O’Byrnes

Katie O’Byrnes is an Irish pub and restaurant that serves lunch, dinner, and late night.

Rated 4 out of 5 (213 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 121 Wall Street

You can view the menu on the Katie O’Byrnes website.

8. Ambition Bistro

Ambition Bistro is an American café that has vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. They are sometimes open for dinner during special events.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 154 Jay Street

You can view the menu on the American Bistro website.

7. Gershon’s Deli

Gershon’s Deli serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The deli has vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (164 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1600 Union Street

You can view the menu on the Gershon’s Deli website.

6. Perreca’s Bakery

Perreca’s Bakery serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The resturant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (179 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 33 North Jay Street

You can view the menu on the Perreca’s Bakery website.

5. Ferrari’s Ristorante

Ferrari’s Ristorante serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The resturant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (322 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1254 Congress Street

You can view the menu on the Ferrari’s Ristorante website.

4. Blue Ribbon

Blue Ribbon serves American, Italian, and Greek food and is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and late night. The restaurant has gluten-free options. Blue Rose Bakery, which is located next door, is owned by the same family and is well-known for their cheesecake.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (382 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1801 State Street

You can view the menu on the Blue Ribbon website.

3. Canali’s

Canali’s serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The resturant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (349 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 126 Mariaville Road

You can view the menu on the Canali’s website.

2. Tara Kitchen

Tara Kitchen serves Moroccan and Middle Eastern food and is open for lunch and dinner. The resturant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (311 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 413 Liberty Street

Tara Kitchen has three other locations: Troy, Guilderland and Wildwood, New Jersey. You can view the menu on the Tara Kitchen website.

1. Johnny’s

Johnny’s serves American and Italian food and is open for lunch, dinner and late night. The resturant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (689 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Adress: 433 State Street

You can view the menu on the Johnny’s website.