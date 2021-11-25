Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Local

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:
Penne pasta with red sauce in a dish. (alfernec // shutterstock)

Penne pasta with red sauce in a dish. (alfernec // shutterstock)

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

25. Paesans Pizza Guilderland

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 1785 Western Avenue
Tripadvisor

24. J&A Italian

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaza
Tripadvisor

23. Paesan’s Pizza Albany

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (25 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 289 Ontario Street
Tripadvisor

22. Fountain Restaurant

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 283 New Scotland Avenue
Tripadvisor

21. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

  • Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road
Tripadvisor

20. Jacob and Anthonys Pizza

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaz
Tripadvisor

19. Golden Grain Pizza

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (33 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 98 Wolf Road, Hannaford Plaza
Tripadvisor

18. Little Anthony’s

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (34 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 1095 Central Avenue Suite A
Tripadvisor

17. Ria’s Bistro & Bakery

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (13 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 113 State Street
Tripadvisor

16. Demarco’s

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (39 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1965 Central Avenue
Tripadvisor

15. Ragonese Italian Imports

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (28 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 409 New Scotland Avenue
Tripadvisor

14. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $
  • Address: 63 N Lake Avenue
Tripadvisor

13. Andy & Sons Importing Co

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
  • Price: $
  • Address: 256 Delaware Avenue
Tripadvisor

12. Cardona’s Market

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (21 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 340 Delaware Avenue
Tripadvisor

11. Nicole’s Restaurant

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 556 Delaware Avenue
Tripadvisor

10. Cafe Calabria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1736 Western Avenue
Tripadvisor

9. Ralph’s Tavern

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (214 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1328 Central Avenue
Tripadvisor

8. Restaurant Navona

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 289 New Scotland Avenue
Tripadvisor

7. Cafe Capriccio

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (207 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 49 Grand Street
Tripadvisor

6. The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (171 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 79 N Pearl Street
Tripadvisor

5. Lanie’s Cafe

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 471 Albany Shaker Road
Tripadvisor

4. MezzaNotte

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 2026 Western Avenue
Tripadvisor

3. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1553 Central Avenue
Tripadvisor

2. Caffe Italia

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 662 Central Avenue
Tripadvisor

1. Grappa ’72 Ristorante

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 818 Central Avenue Suite 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19