Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
25. Paesans Pizza Guilderland
- Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1785 Western Avenue
24. J&A Italian
- Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaza
23. Paesan’s Pizza Albany
- Rating: 4 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Ontario Street
22. Fountain Restaurant
- Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 283 New Scotland Avenue
21. Uno Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road
20. Jacob and Anthonys Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaz
19. Golden Grain Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 98 Wolf Road, Hannaford Plaza
18. Little Anthony’s
- Rating: 4 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1095 Central Avenue Suite A
17. Ria’s Bistro & Bakery
- Rating: 5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 113 State Street
16. Demarco’s
- Rating: 4 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1965 Central Avenue
15. Ragonese Italian Imports
- Rating: 5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 409 New Scotland Avenue
14. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 63 N Lake Avenue
13. Andy & Sons Importing Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 256 Delaware Avenue
12. Cardona’s Market
- Rating: 5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 340 Delaware Avenue
11. Nicole’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 556 Delaware Avenue
10. Cafe Calabria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1736 Western Avenue
9. Ralph’s Tavern
- Rating: 4 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1328 Central Avenue
8. Restaurant Navona
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 289 New Scotland Avenue
7. Cafe Capriccio
- Rating: 4 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 49 Grand Street
6. The Hollow Bar + Kitchen
- Rating: 4 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 79 N Pearl Street
5. Lanie’s Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 471 Albany Shaker Road
4. MezzaNotte
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2026 Western Avenue
3. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1553 Central Avenue
2. Caffe Italia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 662 Central Avenue
1. Grappa ’72 Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 818 Central Avenue Suite 11