Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 1785 Western Avenue

Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaza

Rating: 4 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 289 Ontario Street

Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 283 New Scotland Avenue

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road

Rating: 4 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Stuyvesant Plaz

Rating: 4 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 98 Wolf Road, Hannaford Plaza

Rating: 4 / 5 (34 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 1095 Central Avenue Suite A

Rating: 5 / 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $

Address: 113 State Street

Rating: 4 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1965 Central Avenue

Rating: 5 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 409 New Scotland Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $

Address: 63 N Lake Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

Price: $

Address: 256 Delaware Avenue

Rating: 5 / 5 (21 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 340 Delaware Avenue

Rating: 4 / 5 (77 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 556 Delaware Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1736 Western Avenue

Rating: 4 / 5 (214 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1328 Central Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 289 New Scotland Avenue

Rating: 4 / 5 (207 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 49 Grand Street

Rating: 4 / 5 (171 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 79 N Pearl Street

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 471 Albany Shaker Road

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2026 Western Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1553 Central Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 662 Central Avenue

