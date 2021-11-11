Highest-earning zip codes in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zipcodes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.

Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings. It’s not just a location’s tax rates and cost of living, either. According to a Brookings study, simple geography is responsible for a large variation in earnings: Sebring, Florida, for example, has the low median earning of just $26,000, while the metro area of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California boasts a median earning figure of $65,000. The same study found that overall workers in the top-earning 30 locations across the U.S. earn an average of 37% more than the workers in the bottom 30 locations.

Silicon Valley boasts a workforce that a smaller metropolitan area simply can’t. In addition to powerhouse hubs like Silicon Valley, cities in general also boast higher wages for workers than their counterparts living outside of cities. High-paying firms are often located in cities, drawing talent who earn top dollar.