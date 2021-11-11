Highest-earning zip codes in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zipcodes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.
Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings. It’s not just a location’s tax rates and cost of living, either. According to a Brookings study, simple geography is responsible for a large variation in earnings: Sebring, Florida, for example, has the low median earning of just $26,000, while the metro area of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California boasts a median earning figure of $65,000. The same study found that overall workers in the top-earning 30 locations across the U.S. earn an average of 37% more than the workers in the bottom 30 locations.
Silicon Valley boasts a workforce that a smaller metropolitan area simply can’t. In addition to powerhouse hubs like Silicon Valley, cities in general also boast higher wages for workers than their counterparts living outside of cities. High-paying firms are often located in cities, drawing talent who earn top dollar.
- 12054 (Delmar, Albany County)
- Median household income: $103,384
- Households earning over $100,000: 52.0%%
- 12121 (Melrose, Rensselaer County)
- Median household income: $103,707
- Households earning over $100,000: 54.5%%
- 12211 (Albany, Albany County)
- Median household income: $103,946
- Households earning over $100,000: 53.7%%
- 12863 (Rock City Falls, Saratoga County)
- Median household income: $104,018
- Households earning over $100,000: 53.2%%
- 12186 (Voorheesville, Albany County)
- Median household income: $106,250
- Households earning over $100,000: 54.3%%
- 12019 (Ballston Lake, Saratoga County)
- Median household income: $106,866
- Households earning over $100,000: 53.0%%
- 12309 (Schenectady, Schenectady County)
- Median household income: $108,019
- Households earning over $100,000: 55.7%%
- 12077 (Glenmont, Albany County)
- Median household income: $109,052
- Households earning over $100,000: 52.2%%
- 12148 (Rexford, Saratoga County)
- Median household income: $111,476
- Households earning over $100,000: 57.4%%
- 12156 (Schodack Landing, Rensselaer County)
- Median household income: $135,185
- Households earning over $100,000: 57.8%%