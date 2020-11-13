High School ends in-person learning until Thanksgiving

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Averill Park High School announced on social media, they are ending in-person teaching until Thanksgiving. The switch coming because of four new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the new cases, three are students and one is a staff member. According to the school’s superintendent Dr. Franchini, since the weekend of November 7, there have been nine total cases in the school community.

Changes at the high school do not affect grades K-8, no positive cases have been discovered at the other Averill Park CSD buildings. The Rensselaer County Department of Health used contact tracing to find and quarantine anyone who might have been exposed to the virus in the high school community.

The high school plans to return to their hybrid instructional model, which includes in-person learning, on Monday, November 30. While the school is remote only, parents will still be expected to fill out the “Health Screening Survey” provided by the school to continue to monitor the health of students.