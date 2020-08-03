High school closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School and its Extended Year Program are temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Based on direction from the Albany County Department of Health, North Colonie school officials have decided to keep the school and its Extended School Year Program closed on Tuesday, August 4 out of an abundance of caution.

The Food Service Program for August 3 and August 4 is also canceled, though officials said the employee does not work in the Food Services department but was part of the Extended School Year Program.

Those who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted, tested and placed under a 14-day quarantine by the Department of Health.

School officials said the high school was also cleaned on Monday.

Food will be available for pick up for those who usually use the school’s food service program. Food can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday at the Watervliet Elementary School located at 2557 10th Ave #1, Watervliet.

If you receive your food via delivery, it will still be delivered to you.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES