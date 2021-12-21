High levels of lead found in children’s car set sold at Colonie Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A children’s toy car set sold at a store in Colonie Center has been found to contain high levels of lead. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) said the Super Car Racing Car set was found to have a lead level of 140 parts per million (ppm) in excess of the 100 ppm standard.

DCP sent letters to the retailer Cosmos at the Colonie Center Mall to review the lab findings and remove the car set from the market. A letter was also sent to Cathay Depot Inc. in Canada which manufactures and imports this toy produced in China.

After receiving the test results, DCP contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), asking them to further investigate and work to remove the toy from shelves around the country.

“Many holiday traditions include gifting fun, safe toys to the delight of children across New York State,” said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “When gifting toys to children, safety is the number one priority. The Division of Consumer Protection urges any retailers selling the Super Car Racing Car set to immediately pull these items from the shelves before they harm children.”

DCP conducts product research and testing and enforces New York’s Children’s Product Safety and Recall Effectiveness Act. The lab findings show the car set out of nine other toys, selected randomly and tested for toxic substances, failed the federal children’s product safety standard protocols for lead.

Lead is a harmful metal that can cause serious health problems and is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women. Lead can get in your body by touching a product or surface that has lead and then putting your hands in your mouth. It can also get in your body if you eat, swallow or mouth a product that has lead. Medical researchers have found that lead exposure can trigger learning disabilities and behavior problems in children.

DCP said the Super Car Racing Car set may be disposed of by throwing it away or consumers can set it aside and await possible future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund.

Accordingly to DCP, consumers can follow these simple safety tips when shopping to ensure the toys purchased are safe for children: