High levels of E. coli close Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake is closed Thursday and Friday due to high E. coli levels.

The Stillwater town supervisor said they will be conducting testing during the two days to determine if the levels have gone down.

They hope to have the beach back open in time for the weekend.

