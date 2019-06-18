Heroin and opioid abuse community forum

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. A new study shoots down the notion that medical marijuana laws can prevent opioid overdose deaths. Chelsea Shover of Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues reported the findings Monday, June 10, in Proceedings of the National Academy […]

Officials in Saratoga County will hold an educational community forum on heroin and opioid abuse on Tuesday.

The community forum will feature a panel of experts including: treatment specialists, addiction specialists, law enforcement, US Drug Enforcement Administration, community partners and families of those affected. The forum will invite audience participation, input and provide real solutions to this problem.

Free Narcan training will also be available for anoyone who is interested in learning how the process works.

The educational community forum is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Ballston Spa High School Auditorium in Ballston Spa. Anyone who wishes to receive free training on administering the drug, Narcan, must be present by 7:15 p.m.