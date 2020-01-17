Hero couple helps rescue abducted Springfield girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A hero couple spotted the car suspected to be involved in a Springfield AMBER Alert, chased him down, and gave police crucial information along the way.

Amanda Disley and her husband, Benny Correa, saw the AMBER Alert with the description of a blue Honda. When they spotted a similar car, they confirmed it on social media and began chasing.

The couple joined ABC’s Michael Strahan on Friday to tell their story.

“[The dispatchers] were asking me if I can get a plate number and what was happening,” Disley recalled. “Every street that I was on, my husband was really frantic and it made me frantic so she was just, you know, telling us it was okay, it was understandable to be frantic. Just tell us where you are. What street you’re going down. And while she’s getting the questions from us, I can hear her relaying it to people go here, go this way. She was awesome.”

The couple had their own kids in the back seat, but they had to give up because they ran out of gas.

Police captured 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez and got the kidnapped girl to safety.