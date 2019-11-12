Clifton Park homeowners upset after recent letter from builder

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Homeowners in Heritage Pointe are upset after recently receiving a letter from their builder.

In the letter, residents were told that additional trees would be planted in their front yards.

Now that the builder is turning the roads over to the town, the town says the builder didn’t follow the original landscaping plans. The original plan included a walk-able community with trees along the sidewalks.

Residents who have lived in their homes for years say they are being forced to alter their landscaping. Following community outcry, the town is now giving them more options.