Here’s your chance to buy a Bentley

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Here’s your chance to purchase a nearly new Bentley Flying Spur from the Office of General Services.

According to the New York State Office of the Attorney General, the car was acquired earlier this month in order to pay restitution to the N.Y.S. Medicade Program. The car was taken in connection with a fraud case that was announced back in 2018. Bribery of a Medicade-funded insurance employee was involved according to officials.

The 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 S has just 1,496 miles on it.

The auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany. The items being sold will be available for inspection starting at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the auction.

For more information about this car as well as other items being auctioned off visit their website here.