Helping veterans transition to civilian workforce

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local workforce collaboration is helping veterans in the Capital Region transition into the civilian workforce.

The event took place Thursday morning at Excelsior College.

Former service members and local organizations gathered to talk about ways that veterans, as well as soldiers who are transitioning into civilization life, can take part. In educational programs, employment opportunities, and community resources.

According to Albany County Veterans Services Dir. Ken Secor, there is a great need for this locally.

“The Capital Region is actually drawing more veterans than a lot of the local areas,” he said. “In Albany County alone, we have approximately 19,000 veterans.”

Thursday’s evening wasn’t just about new employment. Veterans also learned about organizations that help with mental health issues.