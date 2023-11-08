ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to help make a difference for a family this holiday? Albany officials are seeking donations and support from the local community for the annual Adopt-A-Family program.

Adopt-A-Family has helped bring holiday cheer to many local children and families since its inception more than 35 years ago. 372 families were referred and serviced in 2022. Donors included church and school groups, state and municipal offices, corporations and businesses, and families and individuals.

Those interested in becoming a donor must complete a donor registration form and email it to CYFAdoptAFamily@albanycountyny.gov. Here are ways to help:

Adopt A Family: Families, businesses, and organizations can pool resources to adopt a family. Details will be provided about the needs and wants of your pre-screened family, and you can figure out how many of those needs and gifts you can fulfill.

Donate NEW, unwrapped gifts: An alternative to “adopting” an entire family is to donate new, unwrapped gifts, which are combined with others to help brighten the season for a child or family.

Monetary donations: Monetary donations will be used to buy gifts, gift cards, groceries, or other necessities for unmatched families at area supermarkets and discount stores; or to help families with emergencies around the holidays. You can also donate online through the Community Foundation.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Contact the DCYF at (518) 447-5580 or cyfadoptafamily@albanycounty.com.