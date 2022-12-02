Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those looking to spread holiday cheer, the Be a Santa to a Senior program helps connect the community with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Jim Hurley, owner of the Albany Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit. This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them.”

Shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees, where they will see ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult. Shoppers can then buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location along with the ornament.

Ornaments will be available from November 23 to December 19, and trees can be found at the following locations: