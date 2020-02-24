Funeral held for teen killed while crossing 787

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral services were held Monday for a 17-year-old boy, who was killed while crossing a busy stretch of 787 on Green Island.

Brandon Sylvester was crossing the road at the Tibbits Avenue intersection with three other teenagers when they were hit by a car. The group did not have the right of way.

The Heatly School, where Sylvester and the other teens attended, released students early on Monday, so anyone who wanted to attend the service could do so.

There have not been any recent developments in the case. The driver of the car involved was driving with a suspended license; however, no charges have been filed.

