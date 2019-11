ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Water and sewer increases in the city of Albany will be discussed at a public hearing held by the city water board.

The board is proposing a 2.5 percent increase, which would take effect January 1. They said water and sewer bills help pay for repairs and upgrades.

The rate hike would increase the average bill by around $11 per year.

If you’d like to attend the hearing, it’s at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at 10 N. Enterprise Dr. in Albany.