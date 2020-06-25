Healthcare workers adjust to new visitation policies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for visitation at hospitals, many are opening their doors to visitors with new policies in place.

Alyssa Cremeans is a Registered Nurse in New York State. She believes this step will have a positive impact on both families and healthcare workers.

“Nobody wants to be that healthcare worker to tell somebody that they have to be alone during their last breath. I think as hospital visitation increases, we will see relief among healthcare workers, family members, and people getting hospitalized,” Cremeans stated.

Hospitals like St. Peters are now allowing one visitor per patient per day. With new changes, they have also noticed a difference.

“We saw a lot of our patients feeling vulnerable. They felt that they were not getting the care from their family and the mental health support. This was difficult for us. So, we feel great that they are finally able to connect with their family members, “said Tushar Somani, Vice President of Administrative Services for St. Peter’s Health Partners.

As we head towards Phase Four of reopening, hospitals are hoping people will do their part by following the new guidelines in place.

