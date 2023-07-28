ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many capital region residents may have had a hard time finding a doctor. NEWS10 spoke with two experts, both of whom say that a myriad of issues are contributing to the healthcare worker shortage in our area.

“There is a shortage across the whole spectrum of providers plain and simple” says Assembly-member John Mc Donald III. The politician who is also a pharmacist, says the shortages run deep.

“Whether it’s the AIDS in the nursing home, the nurses in the nursing home, the hospital the technicians and yes in birth centers and yes with prime mostly care providers” he says.

Dr. Joe Maldonado, the former president of the Medical Society of the State of New York agrees. He says the problem extends to most of Upstate New York. Why is upstate having such trouble filling healthcare worker positions, particularly doctors? He says diversity plays a role.

“The large metropolitan regions have very diverse communities, which the rural communities do not have. So, in a state that has many physicians from other countries, many of the physicians that come to us from other countries want to be able to have access to communities that are similar to themselves,” Maldonado told us.

Maldonado says because of the lack of physicians, patients are turning to Healthcare Practitioners — which he says aren’t the best substitute — because they don’t have the same years of training as a specialist. Specialty services require a physician to have three years of training, whereas healthcare practitioners do not. He says this doesn’t leave patients with the best care.

“Take a specialty like a surgeon, say urology. That specialty is five years. Plastic surgery, five to six year specialty. Ear nose and throat, four to five years of training. You cannot replace that level of expertise with someone who has not done a residency and who is coming in with a different background” the doctor added.

Dr. Maldonado also says a major reason physicians are attracted to large metropolitan areas is because of cross coverage. A doctor in a large metropolitan area is typically on call less days of the week, than in a rural area where a doctor may be on call everyday of the week.

As for solutions, Dr. Maldonado says more residency programs are needed to improve the odds of doctors who train in upstate New York staying here. The doctor also supports programs in which doctors get a portion of their med school loans forgiven by the state for every year that they stay and practice upstate.