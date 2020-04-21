Healthcare Appreciation Car Brigade expresses gratitude to front line workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gesture of gratitude was seen in Albany on Tuesday.
Led by the Albany Police and Fire Departments, more than 30 residents of the Town of Schdoack showed their appreciation for the critical work being done by the staff at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.
Stratton VA staffers watched as police cars, fire trucks and vans honked, flashed their lights, and held up signs of gratitude.
The Healthcare Appreciation Car Brigade began in Washington Park and made stops to thank the healthcare heroes at Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital.
