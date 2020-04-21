Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Healthcare Appreciation Car Brigade expresses gratitude to front line workers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gesture of gratitude was seen in Albany on Tuesday.

Led by the Albany Police and Fire Departments, more than 30 residents of the Town of Schdoack showed their appreciation for the critical work being done by the staff at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.

Stratton VA staffers watched as police cars, fire trucks and vans honked, flashed their lights, and held up signs of gratitude.

The Healthcare Appreciation Car Brigade began in Washington Park and made stops to thank the healthcare heroes at Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak