Health officials issue COVID exposure warning at Amsterdam church

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Health Department is warning the public of potential coronavirus exposure at an Amsterdam church.
Officials said the potential exposure took place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church located at 39 St. John St.
Anyone who visited the church during that timeframe may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.
