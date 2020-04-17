Health expert recommends waiting to go to stores unless it’s essential

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A leading health expert said to curb potential COVID-19 exposure only go to the store if the items needed are essential.

Dean of the School of Public Health at University of Albany Dr. David Holtgrave said before going out, people should ask themselves if what they need can wait.

“If the answer is, ‘No. It’s not essential, I can put off going to the grocery store, I could put off going to the pharmacy,’ it’s better not to do it,” Holtgrave said.

There’s a growing number of cases of county health departments looking for people coming in contact with store workers infected with coronavirus. Holtgrave said lowering risk of infection starts before people leave their homes.

“Imagine like everyone you’re going to interact with may have the coronavirus already,” Holtgrave said. “Bring hand sanitizer if you can. Bring something like a disinfectant like a Clorox wipe,” Holtgrave said.

Stores across the region are implementing new strategies to keep shopper safe from installing signs to wiping down carts and baskets after they’re used.

“We are deputizing social distancing captains in each of our stores. They are individuals who will specifically adherence to all signage,” said Price Chopper Vice President of Public Relations Mona Golub.

While there are many ways to come in contact with the virus, Holtgrave said touching the virus is not enough to transmit it.

“We still have to touch the mucous membrane. We have to touch our eyes, touch our nose or something like that in order to get the virus,” Holtgrave said.

For commonly touched items likes produce, Holtgrave recommends washing them. He said the virus will die off on containers like boxes and cans in a few days.

If a person wants to air on the side of caution, they can wipe these items down as well.