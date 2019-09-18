Health Department investigating Legionnaires’ case at Guilderland assisted living facility

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a case of Legionnaires’ disease associated with a resident at Promenade Assisted Living Facility on Western Avenue.

To help prevent future cases of Legionellosis, the State Department of Health has been in contact with the county health department and Promenade at University Assisted Living to provide technical assistance and guidance.

The facility has decided to put in place water restrictions, which the Department supports.

The Promenade issued a statement Wednesday night:

Recently, a resident at the Promenade was ill with a respiratory matter. Appropriate measures were taken, medical treatment sought, and resident has returned to the community and is doing well. The Department of Health has opened an investigation into this illness to determine the source of the illness, whether it is related to the Legionella strain found at the Promenade in February, and whether it is connected to our facility. The Facility is continuing its coordination with various local and state agencies including the County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health as it has been since the beginning. We will continue to maintain our water restrictions, utilize point of use filters, and monitor our residents to ensure their safety. As always, our Resident’s safety is our top priority and will continue to provide updates as we obtain additional information.

Officials say Legionella are found naturally in the environment, usually in water. The bacteria grow best in warm water, like the kind found in hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains that are not properly maintained.

Most cases of legionellosis are sporadic and not part of an outbreak. We are often not able to definitively determine the source of the Legionella.

The department says it will continue to closely monitor the situation.