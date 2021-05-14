HBO production still seeking local extras, children included

A New York City-based casting agency is seeking extras from the Capital Region to appear in upcoming HBO series “The Gilded Age.”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York City-based casting agency is seeking extras from the Capital Region to appear in an upcoming HBO series.

“The Gilded Age” comes from the creator of “Downton Abbey” and is set in the 1880s. Filming will take place in the city of Troy during the months of May and June.

No acting experience is required. Extras must be okay with working around smoke and have natural colored hair. Children must be between the ages of 9-14.

Email your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion), phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, and current photos to Grant Wilfley Casting at gildedage@gwcnyc.com.

The casting is paid. Visit www.gwciol.com or call (212) 685-3168 for more information.