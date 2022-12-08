ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heroes Hideout is offering the opportunity to get your favorite funko pops and action figures signed by Hulk Hogan. Those interested can send an item they wish to get signed to the address below with instructions on where the pro wrestler should sign.

Send a funko pop, action figure or an 8×10 to PO Box 50212 Albany, NY 12205 for $150. Items are due December 23 and will be shipped in early January. Make sure you item has,

Order number

Where to sign

Color of paint pen

Go to the Heroes Hideout website for more information.