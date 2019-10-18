Haunted Attractions in the Capital Region: Liberty Ridge Farm

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is right around the corner!

In honor of spooky season, NEWS10 is checking out all the top haunted attractions in the Capital Region.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes a terrifying trip to Nightmares at Liberty Ridge Farm. *Warning*: Images may be too scary for younger viewers.

Rating: 4 Screams

Head to this terrifying farm for a host of activities from the Trolley of Terror to the Farmer’s Haunted House. This nightmare-inducing tour will leave you breathless.

With the cost of a ticket, you get access to: two haunted houses, the Haunted Corn Maze, The Wooden Stockade Fence Maze, The Underworld Tunnel, a trail through the Haunted Forest, the Psychic Sideshow and the Haunted Trolley Ride.

It is open from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will start the last weekend in September and run through the weekend before Halloween.

For more information, including pricing, head to their website.