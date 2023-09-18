ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you’re looking for a scare or just want to get into the Halloween spirit, you have a lot of options.

New this year, Spooky Island is making its way to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds and the Castle of Terror will be at the Schenectady Armory. Here’s where you can get a fright in the Capital Region for 2023.

Field of Horrors, Troy

The Field of Horrors officially opens on September 29 at 100 Farrell Road in Troy, but organizers have a sneak peek weekend on September 22 and 23. The attraction runs through October 29.

The Field of Horrors includes several attractions including the Walking Trail of Terror, The Crypt, Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House, Condemned Manor, Return of Mummy’s Curse, and Insanity. You can buy tickets on the Field of Horrors website.

Hollowed Harvest, Schenectady

The Hollowed Harvest is returning to the Capital Region for 2023 but with some changes. The Hollowed Harvest: Wicked Labyrinth opens on September 22 at Armory Studios in Schenectady and runs on select dates through Halloween.

In past years, Hollowed Harvest took place at the Altamont Fairgrounds and allowed visitors to walk through big Jack-O’-Lantern displays outdoors. Now, the Jack-O’-Lanterns will be inside as guests walk through the “labyrinth.”

The Hollowed Harvest includes a Jack-O’-Lantern tunnel, stories and songs of re-animated Jack-O’-Lanterns and ghosts, and a gallery of sculpted pumpkins. Also new this year, attendees can carve their own pumpkins. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.

Double M Haunted Hayrides, Ballston Spa

Double M Haunted Hayrides opens on September 23 and is open on select dates through October 29. You can buy tickets on the Double M website. Attractions include:

The Haunted Hayride

Brutality: A haunted house deep in the woods of Double M

Blood Moon Farm: A haunted maze deep within rows of corn

The Last Inn: A haunted house with “dangerously insane staff”

Fear All Year: A haunted house that goes through 365 days of terror

Slaughter Swamp: A haunted house with thick fog

Spooky Island, Schaghticoke

Spooky Island, a new Halloween carnival event, is making its way to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. The carnival opens on Friday, September 29. After opening day, it’s open Thursday through Sunday, with the last day being October 29.

Spooky Island features two haunted houses, “Tunnel of Blood” and “Spook-E-State,” and three scare zones, “Tribe of Terror,” “The Upstate Ripper,” and “Disciples of Darkness.” The carnival also includes rides, a horror vendor hall, live entertainment, and Halloween-themed food and drink.

The event is not recommended for children under 12. Tickets include entrance to the haunted houses and scare zones, but not the rides. You can buy tickets on the Spooky Island website.

Night Terrors, Schoharie

Night Terrors Haunted Farm opens on September 29 and runs every Friday and Saturday night in October. Attractions include The Hive, Maize Mayhem, and Sleighed.

You can buy tickets on the Night Terrors website. Night Terrors is located at 4193 Route 7 in Schoharie.

Fright Fest, Queensbury

The Great Escape is set to hold its annual Fright Fest that runs on select dates from September 30 to October 29. Attractions include haunted houses, scare zones, Monstertainment, and rides. You can buy tickets and passes on the Great Escape website.

Capitol Hauntings Tours, Albany

The free Capitol Hauntings tours are back in Albany for the month of October. These tours explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the historic state Capitol.

From October 4 to 20, tours run Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. From October 23 to 31, tours will run Monday through Friday at the same time. You can register for a tour on the Empire State Plaza website.

Castle of Terror, Schenectady

The Castle of Terror will be opening on October 6 at Armory Studios NY and run through to October 31. The indoor haunted house includes a mad scientist laboratory, grisly chambers, a “meat maze,” an abandoned hospital’s gory operating room, and ghastly undead occupants. You can buy tickets on the Armory Studios website.

Zombie Zips, Schenectady

Mountain Ridge Adventure is hosting Zombie Zips every Friday and Saturday night in October. The tours begin with a corpse-guided tour along a serial killer-infested forest and then attendees are launched on a zip line into the pitch dark among the trees.

Reservations are highly recommended and tickets are limited. You can buy tickets on the Mountain Ridge Adventure website.

Field of Screams, Schuylerville

Schuyler Farms is putting on its Haunted Corn Maze on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. Guests can make their way through the Field of Screams, but beware as demons and ghouls are afoot. You can buy tickets on the Schuyler Farms website.

Nightmares, Schaghticoke

Liberty Ridge Farm is set to host its Nightmares event starting October 7. The event includes five attractions including The Farmer’s Haunted House, Field of Screams, Underground Tunnel, Forest of Fear, and the 3-D McCobb Manor.

Nightmares runs on Fridays and Saturdays in October. You can buy tickets on the Liberty Ridge Farms website.

House of Frankenstein Wax Museum, Lake George

The House of Frankenstein Wax Museum is open from April through October. The museum is based on classic literature and traditional aspects of early wax museums. The museum has some scenes of violence and is a darkened environment. Tickets at available at the door of the museum.