ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you’re looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here’s where you can get a fright in the Capital Region.

Capitol Hauntings Tours, Albany

The free Capitol Hauntings tours are back in Albany for the month of October. These tours explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the historic state Capitol.

Tours will run at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from October 3 through October 31. On Fridays, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, the tours will run at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. You can register on the Empire State Plaza website.

Field of Horrors, Troy

The Field of Horrors officially opens on September 30 at 100 Farrell Road. The Field of Horrors includes several attractions including the Walking Trail of Terror, The Crypt, Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House, Condemned Manor, Return of Mummy’s Curse, and Insanity.

Organizers are having a sneak peek weekend on September 23 and 24. The attractions run on Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. You can buy tickets on the Field of Horrors website.

Zombie Zips, Schenectady

Mountain Ridge Adventure is hosting Zombie Zips every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tours begin with a corpse-guided tour along a serial killer-infested forest and then attendees are launched on a zip line into the pitch dark among the trees.

Reservations are highly recommended and tickets are limited. You can buy tickets on the Mountain Ridge Adventure website.

Double M Haunted Hayrides, Ballston Spa

Double M Haunted Hayrides open on September 24. Attractions include:

The Haunted Hayride

Brutality: A haunted house deep in the woods of Double M

Blood Moon Farm: A haunted maze deep within rows of corn

The Last Inn: A haunted house with “dangerously insane staff”

Fear All Year: A haunted house that goes through 365 days of terror

Slaughter Swamp: A haunted house with thick fog

General admission tickets are around $40, while opening night tickets are only $28. You can buy tickets on the Double M Haunted Hayrides website.

Fright Fest, Queensbury

The Great Escape is set to hold its annual Fright Fest that runs on select dates throughout October. Attractions include haunted houses, scare zones, Monstertainment, and rides.

Family-friendly thrills run from noon to 5 p.m. The real monsters and scare begin after 5 p.m. You can buy tickets and passes on the Great Escape website.

House of Frankenstein Wax Museum, Lake George

The House of Frankenstein Wax Museum is open April through October. The museum is based on classic literature and traditional aspects of early wax museums. The museum has some scenes of violence and is a darkened environment. Tickets at available at the door of the museum.

Nightmares, Schaghticoke

Liberty Ridge Farm is set to host its Nightmares event starting October 1. The event includes four attractions including farmer’s Haunted House, Field of Screams, Underground Tunnel, and Forest of Fear.

Nightmares runs every Saturday in October, as well as October 21 and 28. You can buy tickets on the Liberty Ridge Farms website.

Night Terrors, Schoharie

Night Terrors Haunted Farm opens on September 30 and runs every Friday and Saturday night in October. Attractions include The Hive, Maize Mayhem, and Spellbound.

You can buy tickets on the Night Terrors website. A limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door.

Field of Screams, Schuylerville

Schuyler Farms is putting on its Haunted Corn Maze on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. Guests can make their way through the Field of Screams, but beware as demons and ghouls are afoot. You can buy tickets on the Schuyler Farms website.