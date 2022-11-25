SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The Hattie’s Mardi Gras began in 2001 and has donated over one million dollars to nonprofits in the Saratoga Springs community. Hattie’s announced the Business For Good, which they have recently joined, co-founders are hosting the Mardi Gras event in 2023. Hattie’s reiterates its mission to serve delicious food while giving back to the community.

The event will transform the Canfield Casino into “New Orleans of the North,” on January 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Saratoga Springs. Fill you ears with the sounds of Soul Session and Garland Nelson while bidding to win during the silent auction. Tickets are available here.