ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has found harmful algae blooms in Washington Park Lake.

The DEC warns touching, swallowing and even inhaling the blooms are dangerous for both dogs and humans.

The park has several signs warning park-goers of the risks.

High levels of the blooms are linked to breathing difficulties, allergic reactions and vomiting.

Late August is when blooms traditionally appear. The blooms in Washington Park Lake appeared in mid-July.