TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Harbour Point Gardens saga enters a courtroom Wednesday morning as the landlords face scrutiny over safety at the apartments and how long it’s taken to fix the conditions that first forced tenants out.

Now 34 days into an emergency evacuation from their apartments, several of the displaced Harbour Point Gardens tenants turning up to Troy City Court to attend the appearance in code enforcement court.

“There’s a lot of people that can’t be here because they’re working, so as a retiree, I have that time. So I’ll stand for the others,” says Evarist Nicholas, who is still being temporarily housed at an area motel.

Robert Howard, the regional general manager for Lexington Property Group, and Attorney Benjamin Neidl plead not guilty on behalf of the complex ownership company, “182 Delaware LLC”. The Troy Department of Code Enforcement issued 12 tickets against the owners–seven for “failure to maintain a structure fit for human habitation” and to do with condemning the apartment buildings, while the remaining five are for various miscellaneous violations, like broken steps and handrails.

While refusing to speak on camera, Neidl tells NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton that he believes the tickets should be thrown out since the failing brick facades—which prompted the original violations and Mayor Madden’s evacuation order—are all gone now. He also says he believes all tenants should be allowed to move back in.

“These apartments and the common areas that lead to them still have an enormous amount of conditions that represent either recorded or on recorded violations,” argues Eric Spinner, the president of the Harbour Point Gardens tenants association.

The tenants say they don’t agree this is the time to sweep things away. Code Inspector Jesse Ordansky previously testified to city council there’s more than 40 violations so far at the complex, and the current 12 tickets don’t cover them all.

The tenants say even though another 10 units were declared safe to live in Tuesday, they only pass minimum occupancy. They claim there are still many issues like loose flooring, rodents, and mold.

“And that includes many things, including flooding. We have buildings that flood every time it rains,” Spinner continues.

“I’ve noticed since I’ve been out of there, I haven’t had to take allergy pills or use an inhaler. We went back there yesterday, and I was there for half an hour, and the inhaler was out,” says Maureen Nichols, referencing what she calls long-standing mold issues in her apartment.

The judge adjourned the case for the day, setting the next appearance for Wednesday, August 9.