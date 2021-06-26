Hannaford Supermarkets recalling cooked shrimp

(WSYR-TV) — Hannaford Supermarkets issued a recall for certain private label cooked shrimp because the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Weltevreden, the supermarket says.
They say impacted products may have been purchased between March 15, 2021 and June 26, 2021 and that customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.
Recall Details
- Product name: Hannaford Cooked Large Shrimp
- Size: 16 Oz. – 26/30 Per Lb.
- Recalled UPC: 4126813033
- Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Date coding of AVF 31050EF with Best By 10/26/2022 and AVF 30920EF with a Best By Date of 10/25/2022
- Product Location: Frozen, Seafood Sidecase
- Additional Notes such as when impacted products could have been purchased in stores: Product may have been purchase between March 15, 2021 – June 26, 2021