Hannaford selects Salem Art Works as beneficiary for reusable bag program

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Hannaford supermarkets selected the Salem Art Works (SAW) as a beneficiary for the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program.  The bag program launched in 2014 as a reusable bag program that engages the community to make a difference by purchasing a $2.50 Community Bag.

SAW was selected by the store leadership at the Hannaford’s at 1165 SR-29 in Greenwich, N.Y.  SAW will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag that is sold at the Greenwich store.

SAW is a nonprofit art center and sculpture park on Cary Lane in Salem, N.Y. that supports emerging and established artists.

