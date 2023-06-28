ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford has recalled two Veggie Salads at certain stores due to mislabeling. The salads are missing the “milk” allergen on the label.

The affected salads were purchased between June 24 and June 27. Hannaford said there have been no reports of illness or injury. The salads impacted by the recall are 4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad with UPC Code 04126876416 and 14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad with UPC Code 04126876772.

Capital Region stores impacted

141 Hannaford SQ Ste. 2 in Bennington, Vermont

318 US Route 7 South in Rutland, Vermont

43 Round Lake Road in Ballston Lake

180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

100 Plaza Road in Kingston

190 Quaker Road in Queensbury

596 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush

2967 Route 9 STE 400 in Valatie

19 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park

900 Central Avenue in Albany

175 Broad Street in Glens Falls

95 Weibel Avenue in Wilton

5239 Western Turnpike in Guilderland

11 Trieble Avenue in Milton

223 Main Street in Cairo

32 State Route 82 in Hudson

9 Lord Avenue in Troy

Customers should check their homes for this product and not eat it. The items can be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. You can view the full list of impacted stores on the Hannaford website.