ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford customers who use Hannaford To Go can now enjoy reduced fees for grocery pickup orders. Customers with purchases of $125 or more will enjoy free pickup, with orders less than $125 having a $1.99 service fee.

To match, Hannaford To Go has added more time slots to place orders by 20%, making it easier for customers to find a time for their order to be picked up or delivered. Hannaford To Go launched in 2011 and has the service available to nearly all the grocery retailer’s 187 stores.

“These enhancements only increase the benefits of Hannaford To Go, which already saves our customers valuable time while delivering the same high-quality, fresh items and dependable value shoppers expect from Hannaford,” said Mark Bradeen, Director of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We encourage customers who have not yet experienced Hannaford To Go to let us do the shopping for them and see for themselves just how easy, convenient and customizable it can be.”