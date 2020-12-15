Hannaford donates over $100k to local school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets has donated more than $100,000 to local school districts to help students who are learning remotely.

The $107,000 will support distant learning resources for students in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. The grant will be used to buy laptops, headphones and internet access for thousands of Capital Region students.

The Albany Fund for Education will receive $75,000, and $32,000 is going to the Schenectady City School District’s Education Fund.